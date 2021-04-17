n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791. At 5 p.m., the council will conduct a site visit regarding a proposed ordinance to vacate a right-of-way. The site visit will convene at the west side of the intersection of 11th Street and B Avenue.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, remotely, for a discussion on a neighborhood anti-loitering ordinance around the future site of the Skagit First Step homeless shelter. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, remotely. Watch at us02web.zoom.us/j/87872484298 or listen by calling 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 878-7248-4298 and the passcode is 244596.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, remotely, for a presentation by the Port of Skagit on broadband in Skagit County. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/632327501, or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 632-327-501.
