n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, by Zoom. Join using meeting ID 825-5072-9482 and passcode 038247, and by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St. Masks are required for in-person attendance. Those who want to participate by Zoom can join at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 889 7058 1757, passcode: X4dqk). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 056741. The Town Council will follow with its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Those who want to participate by Zoom can join at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 891 0423 7466, passcode: XmQ1TW). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 540339.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Nate Beasley Building also known as old town hall, at 8334 South Main Street.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, remotely, for a public hearing to consider testimony regarding the possible lease of the county evaluation and treatment center. It will continue the hearing and take possible action at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The meetings can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and passcode 143573.
