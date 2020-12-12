n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, remotely, for a discussion and possible action on the city’s 2021 budget. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, remotely over Zoom.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, remotely, to interview candidates for a vacant council seat. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, remotely, for a vote on the 2021 budget. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/497039077, or by calling 1-312-757-3121, access code 497-039-077.
