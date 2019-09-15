government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Skagit Public Utility District, 1415 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon.

 

