government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, to get an update from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Senior Governmental Affairs consultant Paul Hoover on the county's federal legislative priorities. A work session on the priorities will follow.

 

More from this section

Load comments