n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, remotely, for a discussion and possible action on the city's 2021 budget. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 849-6911-9642, passcode ek597Y) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 176812).
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, remotely, starting with a public hearing for the draft budget. Listen by calling 1-253-215-8782 or watch using https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86881421743?pwd=NzBvWUh2bkZ3UjdmY1hyTzVMeTk4Zz09. The Meeting ID is 868-8142-1743 and the passcode is 104139.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, remotely, to consider the city's budget. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 977-7947-7003 and password 157235, or zoom.us/j/97779477003?pwd=UVZOWTg4b1U2Ykc4aGZjdE40Qzg4UT09
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, remotely, for a public hearing on the 2021 budget. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/197766517, or by calling 1-669-224-3412, access code 197-766-517.
