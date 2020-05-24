n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25, by telephone. The meeting can accessed by phone at 1-312-757-3121, using access code 373-576-877.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, via Zoom. Meeting ID is 98-1425-0481 and password is 1wN1bU.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, remotely. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and online at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, remotely. Call 1-571-317-3122 using access code 257-393-149. The meeting is also available at https://global.gotonneeting.com/loin/257393149.
