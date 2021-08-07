n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791, and online at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on a study to remodel the city fire station. The meeting is also available by calling 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and online at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St. The meeting is also available by Zoom using meeting ID 813-7408-8803 and passcode NWZr6A, and by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode 246754.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial. The meeting is also available by calling 206-451-6102. When prompted to call a second number, callers should dial 605-313-4100, then enter access code 791104.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Town Hall, 8405 S. Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and online at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at City Hall, 325 Metcalf St. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or online at zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
