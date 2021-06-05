n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 816-1527-6711, passcode XPNrg2) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 971659).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
n The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 813-9624-8010 and passcode 787418. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/81396248010?pwd=YmFSNmFodmpuZGpZRCtFZklFMUFIQT09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.