n The Anacortes City Council will meet by telephone at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, by telephone, for a discussion on the impacts of COVID-19 to the city budget. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, via Zoom. Meeting ID is 839-7166-9218, password is 1fHiDY.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, for a discussion of a contract for federal COVID-19 relief funding. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, remotely. Call 1-646-749-3122, access code 173-653-645. The meeting is also available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/173653645.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, remotely, for a vote to establish a Skagit County Tourism Promotion Area. Access at global.gotomeeting.com/join/838675741 or by telephone at 1-312-757-3121 with access code 838-675-741.
