n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. There will be no public comment and no public hearings.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St., and will consider passing an emergency resolution regarding COVID-19.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. The meeting will likely be conducted remotely due to COVID-19, though the public will be able to view the proceedings at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, possibly by teleconference because City Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for an update from county Public Health regarding COVID-19.
