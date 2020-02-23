government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St. It will hold a public hearing on plans to decommission the old wastewater lagoon.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, for an executive session before its regular meeting begins at 7 p.m., at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.

 

