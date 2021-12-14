SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new strategy regarding salmon Tuesday afternoon on tribal land above the Swinomish Channel.
"On behalf of our tribal communities, we will act," Inslee said. "On behalf of our recreational fishers, we will act. On behalf of our commercial fisheries, we will act. And on behalf of our grandchildren, we will act this session of the Legislature."
The governor was joined by dignitaries, tribal members from the Swinomish, Tulalip and Nisqually communities, legislators and representatives from state agencies that work on salmon, water and habitat issues.
"There is nothing more Washingtonian than celebrating salmon and committing to their survival," Inslee said. "There it nothing that unites us more because we are all people of the salmon in the state of Washington.
"They are part of our family legacies, they are part of our geographic legacies and they are who we are and are closest to our hearts."
Inslee added that on a cold day along the Swinomish Channel, it was fitting to announce plans that will make sure salmon have cold water in which to swim.
"This is the perfect place to do so because it's in the home of Lorraine Loomis, who represented the best of us when it came to salmon and working together for them," he said.
Loomis, a fishing advocate and member of the Swinomish tribe, died in August.
Inslee's plans call for several actions, including protecting and restoring vital salmon habitat, investing in clean water infrastructure for salmon and people, removing fish passage barriers and restoring access for salmon in historic habitat.
Inslee is proposing the Lorraine Loomis Act, which will focus specifically on salmon habitat and restoration.
"My mom worked so hard for our people and for all the tribes," said Loomis' daughter, Kim Murphy. "Family and community meant everything to her and that is why she worked so hard, so we can continue our treaty rights long after she is gone.
"My mom wasn't just working for today, but for the next generations to come."
Inslee's plans also call for the building of climate resiliency as well as aligning harvest, hatcheries and hydropower with salmon recovery.
They would address predation and food web issues for salmon, while enhancing commitments and coordination across agencies and programs.
The proposal comes with a total investment of $187 million.
"Salmon's survival is a challenge and it's one we have known for years and it has become more severe with climate change and the other layers," Inslee said. "... So today we are announcing a new strategic mission to save these salmon for all of us on a comprehensive basis and a scale where the effort is required and on a sustainable basis for the decades to come."
Inslee stressed these changes need to come this year because there is no more time to waste when it comes to salmon.
