While graduations at each of Skagit County's six public high schools will be held in person this year, most will look a little different, and all will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from Skagit County Public Health.
In Anacortes, this year's seniors will be graduating in the school's stadium, a release from the district states.
Each graduate will receive two tickets for guests for the June 16 event.
The day before graduation, students will be allowed to participate in a car parade, as they did last year.
At Burlington-Edison High School, the tradition of holding graduation at the school's Kirkby Field will continue, although to allow for physical distancing each graduate will be limited to three guests.
"I'm so excited to see our students on Kirkby Field to graduate," Superintendent Laurel Browning said. "They've been strong and courageous and inspiring and it will be wonderful for them to all be together for one last time."
The district will also livestream the ceremony.
Seniors and their families will have access to the campus the day before graduation to take photos, Browning said.
On June 7, the Concrete School District will hold an outdoor ceremony for its 32 graduating students, Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
The district has rented a tent and will space students out, Barrett said. Each student will receive six tickets for guests, who will be expected to wear masks.
"We believe that our students deserve to have an in-person graduation," Barrett said. "By moving it outside, we think we can follow the guidelines much easier."
The seniors will also be treated to a fancy dinner — in which teachers and staff will act as the wait staff — and a special movie screening at the Concrete Theatre.
"We want to do something special for them," Barrett said.
While La Conner High School has traditionally held graduation in the school gym, this year the students will graduate in the school's stadium on June 18, said Superintendent Rich Stewart.
Each senior will receive eight tickets for guests, and those guests will sit in pods, Stewart said.
"We know that we are smaller than most districts and that keeps us within the venue capacity easily," he said.
The event will be livestreamed, and will have a section for vaccinated people who choose to sit there, he said.
In Mount Vernon, the Class of 2021 will be the first to experience graduation somewhere other than on its own home turf — something that was originally designated for the Class of 2020.
With its graduation ceremony outgrowing the size of its gym, the Mount Vernon School District announced in January 2020 it would move its annual ceremony to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold, but this year the school will use the arena.
The school's graduating seniors will be allowed to bring as many vaccinated guests as they want, or up to two unvaccinated guests, said high school Principal Terri Wattawa.
One section will be designated specifically for fully vaccinated adults and for children 12 and up. For those children, who only recently have become eligible to receive the vaccine, they can show either their vaccination card or provide a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 72 hours.
Those seated in the vaccinated section will not have to practice physical distancing, nor will they be required to wear masks.
Having the ceremony at the arena will allow the school to have all of its seniors graduate together, instead of separating them into smaller groups, Wattawa said.
On June 11, the Sedro-Woolley School District will hold three separate ceremonies for its graduates. Each of those ceremonies will be held outdoors, with graduates receiving up to five tickets for guests.
“The Sedro-Woolley School District has a rich tradition of a graduation ceremony that acknowledges our students and their accomplishments while embracing the community which has supported them K-12,” Superintendent Phil Brockman said. “To honor this tradition, while also keeping everyone safe, the district built a plan allowing graduates plus five family members to attend our ceremonies.”
Guests will use an electronic ticketing system, which will also allow for easier contact tracing should any be necessary.
