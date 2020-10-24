A dementia care center project near Burlington has been awarded a $1.96 million grant from the state Department of Commerce.
The grant recipient is Sowe Healthcare Consulting, which is proposing a 24-bed facility on Peacock Lane northeast of Burlington.
The facility is expected to open in July 2021, Penny Thomas, a spokesperson for Commerce, said in an email.
The total project cost is $2.46 million. The Commerce grant will be used for acquisition and construction costs, Thomas said.
In all, the state is distributing $34 million in grants to 22 projects to support 395 new beds for a wide variety of behavioral health needs, according to a news release from Commerce.
The grants are part of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to modernize the state's mental health system and transition patients from the state's large hospitals to smaller, community-based facilities, the news release states.
Grant recipients were selected through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, the state Department of Health, the state Department of Social and Health Services and the state Health Care Authority.
