SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Police Department received a $3,000 grant in November to cover the costs of spaying or neutering feral cats and control their population in the city.
"This is a way we can address this without having to use our own government funds and without burdening our taxpayers. The only cost to the city is a little bit of my time," Code Enforcement and Animal Control Officer Laura Carr said.
The grant came from the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies. The grant program itself was made possible through a portion of the sales on the state's Spay-Neuter-Adopt license plates.
Sedro-Woolley received its first such grant in 2017. The money was used to provide services to 52 cats.
"It was something that had not been done in our community except perhaps by private organizations or citizens," Carr said.
In 2018, the number of cats spayed or neutered dropped to 13, so Carr decided to wait a year before applying for a grant last fall.
Since November, Carr has taken in 16 feral cats and kittens. She has funds for 60 more.
"So I am waiting for people to call," she said.
The grant covers all necessary equipment, which Sedro-Woolley purchased in the first year it received a grant, as well as food. At the end of the six-month cycle, which began in October, remaining grant money will be returned.
Carr partners with the Humane Society of Skagit Valley to provide housing for the cats and their transportation to the facilities providing the spaying and neutering.
Once the adult cats recover, Carr either returns them to the original trap site or the cats enter the Humane Society's Barn Buddy Program.
"If they are adult cats and it's a good location for them to be feral cats, I return them and set them free. It's not an ideal life, but at least they aren't going to be reproducing," Carr said.
The Barn Buddy Program finds homes for cats who would not do well as indoor pets. These are cats better suited to living in a barn, stable, farmhouse, shop, other outbuilding, or sheltered porch.
Captured kittens are left with the Human Society for socialization and eventual adoption. If they are still nursing, they remain with their mother.
There are pockets of feral cats in the city. The conditions of those cats tend to be dependent upon whether people in those neighborhoods are putting food out and drawing the cats in, Carr said.
Compared to what she's seen elsewhere, she said the feral cat situation in Sedro-Woolley isn't that bad.
"We have a really healthy cat population for the most part," she said. "I have done this in other areas where that wasn't the case, where the disease level among the cats is very high. We have been fortunate over the years that our cats have remained fairly healthy."
Since 2007, the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies has awarded $615,000 in grant funds to qualifying animal welfare organizations — including police agencies — that has resulted in about 20,500 cats being spayed or neutered.
