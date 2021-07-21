A $150,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office will help service hiking trails in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, including some in Skagit County.
The grant, which was announced earlier this month, will impact up to 100 miles of trails in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Trails affected in Skagit County include those on Sauk Mountain and Lookout Mountain.
The U.S. Forest Service will contribute $95,500 to the project, a total that includes volunteer labor from the Washington Trails Association.
"It'll be across the entire district," said Barbara Richey of the U.S. Forest Service, who said the grant was part of the third grant cycle — coming every two years — with which she's been involved.
She said the trails that need the most immediate attention will be among those prioritized when grant-funded work begins next year.
Richey said in the past grants have gone to a variety of uses such as funding staff, and paying for brush-clearing contracts, the Washington Conservation Corps youth program and supplies such as gravel and lumber.
The Recreation and Conservation Office earlier this month announced $164 million in funding for 342 grants for parks, wildlife conservation and other projects.
