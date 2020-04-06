SEDRO-WOOLLEY — During the years Northern State Hospital was open, from 1912 to 1973, many patients and at least one doctor were buried in a cemetery on the hospital grounds in what is today the city of Sedro-Woolley.
Finding out whose remains were put to rest there, though, has been no easy task as just one gravestone bears a name.
Sedro-Woolley City Councilmember Brenda Kinzer has been working to identify who was buried in the cemetery over the hospital’s 61-year run.
Her ongoing effort recently helped secure a $24,400 state grant to help pay for work at the cemetery.
“We commend your efforts to preserve this cemetery,” the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation wrote in a letter announcing the grant in January.
The funding, through the Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant Program, will help the city make improvements at the site. The city took ownership of the cemetery as part of a multi-agency effort to transform the former hospital campus into the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center.
“Our plan for that funding is to re-do the parking out front, put up a new fence, and beautify and protect it for now,” Mayor Julia Johnson said.
She and former City Supervisor and Attorney Eron Berg credit Kinzer with securing the funds.
During her search for names and life histories of those interred at the cemetery, Kinzer discovered that veterans are among those buried there — a detail that increased the ranking of the city project.
“She did a lot of research on who is who in the cemetery, and I think that drew the line, being able to prove that we do have veterans buried here,” Berg said. “That would not have gotten done without her.”
Kinzer and a group of volunteers she has organized are also working to restore the appearance of flat, sunken grave markers at the site. Those nameless stones are marked with patient initials and three-digit numbers.
