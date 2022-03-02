SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Aging bleachers at Riverfront Park could be replaced if the city of Sedro-Woolley is successful in getting grant funding.
Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina went before the City Council on Feb. 23 with a motion to apply for a state Recreation and Conservation Office grant to partially fund the replacement of eight sets of bleachers at the park.
The motion passed unanimously.
"We believe we have a good shot at receiving this grant," Salseina said.
The Youth Athletics Facilities Program grant would pay for at least half — and as much as three-quarters — of the estimated $100,000 needed for ADA-compliant, aluminum-topped, galvanized steel bleachers complete with wheels for easy relocation and with a lifespan of about 30 years.
Following November's flooding, the bleachers were damaged but have since been repaired.
Grant applications are due May 3 with project rankings released in the fall. Salsiena said there are usually 100 to 200 projects vying for funding.
"At that time, we will at least know where we are on that list," he said. "The funding doesn't become available until the Legislature meets the following year. So a year from now we should be lucky enough to know our funding level and the money would be available in the fall of 2023."
The current bleachers are about 12 years old, constructed of pressure-treated lumber, require a great deal of maintenance, are difficult to move and are not ADA accessible.
"We've been wanting to replace those bleachers for quite awhile," Salseina said. "They are just not ideal and are definitely beginning to show their age from being out in the weather.
"That type of lumber is not ideal to sit on. There is a good possibility of a good sized sliver if you are not careful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.