MOUNT VERNON — After about six years of behind-the-scenes work, a long-sought homeless housing project is taking shape.
When completed — expected in February 2023 — Martha's Place will be the largest of its kind in Skagit County.
Called permanent supportive housing, this model offers affordable, no-strings-attached housing to the homeless combined with social services and 24/7 onsite management.
At a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, stakeholders reminisced about the years spent preparing, and looked ahead to the future.
"I like to think of this as the end of the beginning," said Will Rice, agency director for Catholic Community Services Northwest.
Catholic Community Services has signed on to run operations at Martha's Place, maintaining the 70 units and offering social services to its residents. Rice said this will be the fourth permanent supportive housing project the nonprofit has been involved with in the region.
The name Martha's Place is derived from the Catholic patron saint of servants, Rice said.
Permanent supportive housing is designed to reduce the strain on emergency services by helping those who require frequent assistance off the street. Between the cost of emergency medical services, law enforcement response and jail resources, it’s cheaper to pay to house this group of the homeless.
During the Thursday ceremony, county Commissioner Peter Browning said he is looking forward to seeing the project take shape, and start to help the county's homeless live more fulfilling lives.
The model is a proven, cost-effective method of addressing homelessness, and Browning said he's excited to put it to the test in Skagit County.
Project costs are estimated at $22.4 million, with about $18.7 million coming from state grants and affordable housing tax credits, and $3.4 million from the county.
In addressing those in attendance, Commissioner Lisa Janicki thanked the funding partners for their support and enthusiasm.
"All of our heartfelt good intentions wouldn't go anywhere without our funding partners," she said.
The property at 1925 E. College Way — next to Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park — was purchased in May 2020 for the project.
Rice said getting funding in order is an arduous process, and is the reason it took so long before construction could start. Projects such as this rely on assembling a complicated web of local, state and federal funding.
It's common for permanent supportive housing projects to take about five years from inception to the beginning of construction, he said.
Unlike many communities, however, Skagit County had no issues getting elected officials on board with the project. Leadership with the county and city of Mount Vernon championed the idea early on, and were integral in building support for the project.
"This has been an unparalleled process for us," Rice said. "You really have rolled out the red carpet."
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said the city has contributed about $365,000 to the project, and is committed to helping fund operations.
