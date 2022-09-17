MOUNT VERNON — A large crowd gathered with city and state officials on Saturday across the street from the Skagit County Courthouse for the groundbreaking event for the city’s Library Commons project.
“These investments yield a better economy for us, these investments sustain us and done with thoughtful planning, they preserve our heritage of strong community with values of inclusion, knowledge, hope and opportunity,” Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said.
The Library Commons space will feature much more than a library. The building will also house a community center, commercial kitchen, a large solar array and three levels of structured parking.
The parking area will feature 270 vehicle spaces, 76 publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, eight motorcycle spaces and nine electric bicycle charging lockers. The city hopes to eventually have up to 200 charging stations as the need arises.
“We can’t wait for it to rise up out of the ground and open its door as a resource for all and to serve as a shining example of resiliency and sustainable design that’s not only achievable but absolutely essential to our fight against climate change,” HPK Architects principal architect Julie Blazek said.
Other officials on hand included state Sen. Liz Lovelett and state representatives Suzan DelBene, Debra Lekanoff, Alex Ramel, Greg Gilday and Dave Paul.
“This investment in the community is really an example of smart city planning, but it’s also about smart municipal infrastructure and it really is about using taxpayer dollars more efficiently, building on itself to help the city grow in other ways, economic development for example, and a community commons that helps keep our communities more connected,” DelBene said.
There was even a recorded message from Gov. Jay Inslee.
“A big congratulations to the whole Mount Vernon community, this library commons project is so exciting to me and the state for a variety of reasons,” he said.
Once completed, the Mount Vernon Library Commons will have the largest EV charging station in the U.S.
Officials hope the $53.3 million project will be completed by late next year.
“Our city is worth investment, and our future is worth investment,” Boudreau said.
