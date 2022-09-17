  • Skagit Valley Herald / Jake Isom

A clip of officials ceremonially breaking the ground on Saturday at the site of the future Mount Vernon Library Commons in Mount Vernon. 

MOUNT VERNON — A large crowd gathered with city and state officials on Saturday across the street from the Skagit County Courthouse for the groundbreaking event for the city’s Library Commons project.

“These investments yield a better economy for us, these investments sustain us and done with thoughtful planning, they preserve our heritage of strong community with values of inclusion, knowledge, hope and opportunity,” Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.