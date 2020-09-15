Members of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group completed an important step Tuesday in the culvert replacement process.
The nonprofit, which focuses on habitat restoration and watershed stewardship, is working with private landowners to replace culverts that can block fish access.
On Tuesday, members of the group used one large net and a number of handheld nets to transport as many fish as they could to the downstream side of the barrier before it is removed.
Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Habitat Restoration Coordinator Erin Matthews said in the first hour they caught at least 50 fish with a mix of rainbow trout, coho salmon and lampreys.
