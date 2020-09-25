Members of the Bellingham chapter of the climate activism group The Sunrise Movement led a rally Friday in downtown Mount Vernon, calling for government action on climate change.
Anja Roozen, a Sedro-Woolley High School junior who was one of the event’s organizers, said demonstrators demanded full decarbonization by 2030, a Green New Deal throughout all levels of government and an emergency resolution from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Taking inspiration from climate activist Greta Thunberg and witnessing the damage wildfires are causing along the West Coast, Roozen said she was moved to act in an attempt to preserve the planet for her generation.
“As young people, this is the future we’ll be inheriting,” she said. “Right now, it’s not looking very bright.”
