The George Washington Sons of the American Revolution and the Ann Washington Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Tuesday the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Dressed in clothes traditional of the late 1700s, a small group rang bells joyously on the steps of the Skagit County Courthouse as part of Constitution Day. The rejoicing lasted a few minutes, and ended with a throaty call of “God bless America!” from a member of the group.
“(The Founding Fathers) stepped out and the bells rang in honor,” said Karen Manatt, regent with the Daughters of the American Revolution. “We want to honor our forefathers and the tremendous amount of forethought they put into that document.”
The week of Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week, as established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956.
The celebration aims to emphasize the responsibility of citizens to protect and defend the Constitution, to inform people that the Constitution is the foundation of the American way of life and to encourage study of the history of the framing of the Constitution.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.