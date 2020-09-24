Few things bring diverse groups together like a shared love for the Skagit River watershed.
That was a theme shared by local tribal members, government leaders and conservation group staff at the Skagit Watershed Council's annual meeting, held Wednesday over Zoom to discuss the latest efforts to save the salmon of the Skagit River and Salish Sea.
"One thing that has remained steady in 2020 is the love of the Skagit from everybody, from all the partners ... to make it better for the salmon and all of our communities," Scott Schuyler of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe said of a year overtaken by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I worry where the Skagit would be without all of your collective efforts."
The Skagit Watershed Council is the lead agency for prioritizing local salmon recovery projects and seeking grant funding to complete that work. The council is comprised of 44 member organizations, including tribes, government agencies and nonprofits.
Schuyler, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Vice Chairman Joseph Williams and Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said the collaboration fostered by the watershed council has resulted in good work, but more remains to be done to ensure long-threatened salmon and the endangered orcas that rely on them for food survive.
"We're making progress, but climate change is a serious challenge," Williams. "As we've witnessed with the whole West Coast being on fire, we simply cannot work too fast ... to make sure our salmon are resilient as the planet warms."
The watershed council was updated Wednesday on a collaborative effort underway to evaluate the health of Skagit River salmon and their role in the Salish Sea food web: The Salish Sea Marine Survival Project.
Jacques White, executive director of the nonprofit Long Live the Kings, described ongoing research aimed at understanding how the smallest and largest members of the food web are affecting whether the fish such as chinook salmon survive to adulthood.
These members range from plankton that young salmon eat before leaving their birth rivers for the sea to harbor seals that eat the fish.
Long Live the Kings is leading the international project along with Canada's Pacific Salmon Foundation.
White said dozens of partners are examining how water pollution, food supply, predation, hatcheries and habitat restoration are impacting the salmon of the Salish Sea through about 110 studies.
"This is a serious problem and we are trying to figure out why it is occurring," White said of a decline of fish — particularly chinook, coho and steelhead — that started in the 1990s.
The Salish Sea Marine Survival Project is working to untangle details within the Skagit and other rivers.
"It certainly highlights the complexity of the challenge facing us all," Skagit Watershed Council Executive Director Richard Brocksmith said.
Dahlstedt, who is set to leave his position after five terms and is also vacating a position on the watershed council board, encouraged the council's partners to continue the spirit of collaboration he has seen grow during his tenure.
"This river system where we all call home ... continue working to strengthen that resource for our children and grandchildren," he said.
