MOUNT VERNON — About 50 people gathered outside the Skagit County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon to rally in support of women’s reproductive rights.
The rally came a day after a U.S. Supreme Court document was leaked that indicates the court will strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that allows for abortions nationwide.
“It’s not a surprise, but it’s a kick in the gut,” Debbie Grant, a volunteer with Planned Parenthood, said of what the Supreme Court is likely to do. “Well, not a kick in the gut, but a kick in the uterus.”
While many in the group were women, there were also men young and old, and children, too.
Among the homemade signs were those reading “Women’s Rights Matter” and “Mind Your Own Uterus.”
Duncan West takes part in monthly rallies held by Planned Parenthood. He said he has been behind women’s rights since supporting Referendum 20 in 1970. That was a measure that legalized abortions in the state.
When he heard about the rally set up for Tuesday, he felt compelled to show up.
“Women’s bodies are their own,” he said. “They should be making the decisions.”
Kathy Roche-Zujko, a Mount Vernon 71-year-old, said she has been attending such rallies since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade.
She’s rallied no matter where she’s lived, whether it was Connecticut, California or Washington.
“I never thought I’d still be doing this garbage 50 years later,” Roche-Zujko said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.