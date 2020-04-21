The group Skagit Attitudes of Gratitude had a message for those in the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With its “Signs of the Times” project, the message was delivered Monday at health care facilities from Oak Harbor to Arlington to Mount Vernon.
About 200 signs were placed by Skagit Attitudes of Gratitude Visions and Review Board member Indira Rouw Wagenbach and her son Adam Wagenbach. The pair drove through the night — about 270 miles over 13 hours — to get the signs up.
Skagit Attitudes of Gratitude was founded by Rita Larsen, a bus driver for the Mount Vernon School District. Its mission is to support small businesses by purchasing their goods and services, then giving those goods and services to those who are working on the front lines of the pandemic.
Larsen said the sign project was about two weeks in the making, with Rouw Wagenbach doing the heavy lifting.
“We started in Oak Harbor at 7:30 p.m.,” Rouw Wagenbach said. “We got back at 9 a.m. We did it at night because we thought it would be easier and it was. We thought there would be more questions during the day.”
Signs printed by Image360 in Burlington and emblazoned with slogans including: “Caring, Courage, Compassion found here,” “Your Community Thanks You,” “You Touch Lives” and “You Are Brave” are now prominently displayed.
Board member David Bricka and Chris Johnston, PeaceHealth United General Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer placed a large sign outside the PeaceHealth facility in Sedro-Woolley.
Bricka said he spent the early morning placing smaller signs around the same facility.
“Rita (Larsen) made a decision to do something,” Bricka said. “And so when I was asked to be included with this group, I thought why not? Why not help where I can?
“It’s really great to be able to bring some good cheer and goodwill to those people working on the front lines. It’s fun to connect with different people for a great cause. People who say they are going to do it and it gets done.”
Like Bricka, board member Mike Yoeman said the opportunity to get involved was too good to pass up.
“There is just such a strong appreciation for those in our community that are on the front lines,” he said. “The whole idea is so simple and straightforward. It’s grassroots. I had to get on board.”
While the signs were put up at health care facilities, Skagit Attitudes of Gratitude has shown support for local postal workers, staffs at two local food banks, various medical clinics as well as the local Humane Society.
“It’s not only health care workers,” Larsen said. “It’s truckers, grocery store workers and mail carriers.”
For Rouw Wagenbach, the night of work was for a good cause.
“It was daylight once we reached Mount Vernon,” she said. “It was great to see the smiles on the faces of those coming to work on the front lines. It’s so important to let them know there are so many that care.”
