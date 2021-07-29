BIG LAKE — An organization that helps connect injured military veterans took to Big Lake on Wednesday for one of the group’s main activities: wakesurfing.
Wake for Warriors, a charity with events nationwide, hosted two injured veterans and seven other veterans for a day of activity on the lake.
The organization was founded in 2012 by David Deep, a water sports enthusiast and former lieutenant colonel in the Marines. The organization has grown and has several branches, including one in the Pacific Northwest that will put on events throughout the summer.
“Wake for Warriors’ mission is to connect with wounded veterans and bring them into the community with water sports,” said Terry Knight, the Northwest lead for the group.
He said the group partners with sponsors such as car dealer Rairdon’s of Marysville to put on events. Eight are planned for this year.
There are larger events as well. Knight said at one, two veterans who had served together crossed paths by chance and reconnected.
Mount Vernon’s Jeff Prestmo, who owns Boat Lifts International in Mount Vernon, said he first became involved with the charity when his son, Cole, was asked to drive a boat and be an instructor during an earlier event.
Jeff Prestmo has hosted two events, including Wednesday’s.
“It’s slowly growing. Next year we may host a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event,” he said.
Prestmo’s family was well represented Wednesday, as his wife, Dawn, and daughter, Georgia, also helped.
He said the lake wasn’t too crowded.
“Everyone’s having a great time,” he said. “It was like having our own private lake.”
