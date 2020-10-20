Ranchers and farmers in Skagit County have seen an increase in sales this year of locally raised and processed meats.
They say demand is up due to concerns about the national food supply chain that began during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a growing appreciation for sustainable farming practices.
Erik Olson, owner of Well Fed Farms in Bow, which grows vegetables and raises pigs, sheep and chickens, said the spike in demand began in the spring, as panic buying emptied grocery stores shelves. He said he has had more customers reach out this year to buy whole or half pigs.
He said demand has remained steady throughout summer and fall.
“I think people are still a little uncertain,” Olson said. “It has reminded people that our food system is kind of over-centralized and precarious so there are potentially folks rethinking their options.”
In the early spring, many large commercial meat packing plants had to shut down temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“(The interest in local meats) has been growing for several years, and COVID-19 sparked renewed interest because of the national production chain backlog that occurred in the spring,” said Shannon Neibergs, an associate professor and extension economist for Washington State University.
Neibergs said once people became worried about supply chain disruptions, they started hoarding, leaving some meat cases at grocery stores empty over Memorial Day weekend.
He said there was also increased interest in buying meat in bulk, such as a whole pig or half beef, and that there was a surge in the sales of freezers.
In the Concrete area, Double O Ranch has sold more beef this year at the bed and breakfast it operates, and at the grocery store in town, said owner Cindy Kleinhuizen.
She said customers worried about meat shortages and didn’t want to expose themselves to COVID-19 at larger stores. In addition, more were cooking at home.
"People are really into homegrown and local and making stuff themselves at home," she said.
Kleinhuizen said in the past 10 years more have become interested in knowing their meats are raised without hormones or antibiotics.
Hidden Meadow Ranch in Mount Vernon has also been busy.
“I have sold just about every animal on my property that could be sold for meat,” said owner Laura Faley. “They are not only sold out, but I have a longer waiting list for next year.”
The farm raises grass-fed lamb and goat, pork, heritage turkeys and free-range chickens.
She said multiple factors are influencing demand.
"I think you have taste driving it," Faley said. "There’s concern over civil unrest, and making sure you’ve got your own food in the freezer."
Olson said consumers are also interested in accountability — knowing where your food comes from and how it is raised.
He said the animals he raises provide ecological benefits to his farm, such as fertilizing the soil and helping break cycles of pests and diseases.
While the pandemic has helped widen the customer base for small farms, ranchers say a challenge in meeting demand is finding a local processor. Most processors are booked up and waiting lists are long.
Food safety regulations, such as requirements to have a federal inspector present during animal slaughter, make it difficult to expand small-scale processing.
In a July report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acknowledged the challenges of expanding small-scale processing, and noted a need to balance food safety requirements with the growing demand for meat purchased directly from farms.
“There needs to be more room within our local economy and regulatory framework for more small processors,” Olson said.
Olson is a member of the Island Grown Farmers Cooperative, which provides USDA-inspected mobile slaughter services to its 90 member-farms across five counties. The co-op is planning an expansion at the Port of Skagit that in several years would double its processing capacity.
A bill in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed this fall aims to expand options for local meat producers and processors.
“I definitely see long-term changes driven by the necessity to find meat during the window when there appeared to be a shortage, and once they found it, then there was the taste," Faley said. "It sort of filled a need to feel secure and to have food security. I think there were a lot of people for whom that felt good."
