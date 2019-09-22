Competitors brought giant pumpkins of bright orange, dark green, and white to Christianson’s Nursery and Greenhouse on Saturday for the Skagit Valley Pumpkin Festival in the hopes their pumpkins would weigh in on top.
There were 24 entries this year in the giant pumpkin weigh-off.
”I need to grow twice as large if I really want to compete,” said first-year competitor Dawn Mercer of Lakewood, whose pumpkin weighed in about 574 pounds.
Last year’s winning pumpkin was more than 1,300 pounds.
The contest is more than a local tradition. It’s an international event and anyone can register with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth to host an official weigh-off.
Mercer said to prepare to grow a giant pumpkin, she tested her soil for nutrients such as calcium, and added fertilizer.
She grows her pumpkins in her front yard and said the best part is the attention they attract.
“All the neighbors come over and check it out,” she said.
The pumpkins were lifted by forklift and weighed one by one Saturday afternoon.
Irene Puhr of Whidbey Island, who was helping at the event, said volunteers measure the pumpkins before the weigh-off to see which pumpkins are the largest in size. The pumpkins are then weighed smallest to largest.
”It’s a fun competition,” she said. “(The growers) spend all year teasing each other about how big their pumpkins are going to be.”
Growers can submit other entries, including field pumpkins, tomatoes and gourds.
Brandan Sawyer and 6-year-old daughter Aubree, of Bay View, brought in giant pumpkins together. Dad’s weighed about 825 pounds, and daughter’s 411 pounds.
Brandan Sawyer said giant pumpkins need good water and good weather, and need to be covered from the sun on hot days, and at night to keep them warm.
”(Aubree) does all the morning watering and covers it,” he said.
Brandan Sawyer said the plan is to display the pumpkins at his daughter’s school after the contest.
Favorite part of growing a giant pumpkin?
“Taking it somewhere,” Aubree Sawyer said.
