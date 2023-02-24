Guemes Ferry returns to service after dock issue fixed Skagit Valley Herald staff Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Feb 24, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Guemes Ferry was out of service for about four hours Friday, with no vehicle or passenger-only ferry runs.According to a county news release, there was an issue with the hydraulic ram on the Guemes Island dock.The county had a spare hydraulic ram, and was able to operate the ferry after it was replaced.It is now back in service and on its regular schedule.A scheduled haul-out of the ferry for maintenance will take place Monday through March 19. During the haul-out, a ferry will provide passenger-only service on the same schedule. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Transportation Thermohydraulics Public Administration Geography Baseball Job Market Emma Fletcher-Frazer Author email Follow Emma Fletcher-Frazer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
