As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain resources, the Guemes Island ferry will likely begin making fewer trips, according to a news release from Skagit County.
Passengers can expect scheduling changes as early as Friday, according to the release.
"A reduction in service hours may become necessary as we evaluate staff availability," the release states. "We will have to make some difficult decisions in order to continue to operate this essential service."
Several other changes are planned to reduce the chance of spreading the infection.
Starting Monday, fees to take the ferry will be suspended, and the ticket office will be closed.
The ferry should be used only for essential trips to and from Guemes Island. Drivers must keep their windows rolled up at all times, and walk-on passengers must keep their distance from each other.
