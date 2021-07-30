GUEMES ISLAND — A trail is being built on Guemes Island to provide a measure of safety for bikers and walk-on passengers arriving at the island’s ferry dock.
The Guemes Island Ferry Trail (GIFT) will run about 1.5 miles alongside Guemes Island Road from the ferry dock to Edens Road and Schoolhouse Park.
Deb Strathman, an avid hiker and walker who has lived on Guemes Island for seven years, is happy to be a part of the GIFT group.
“I love the outdoors and so do a lot of other people,” she said. “We really enjoy the spirit of this group and they all have a strong sense of community.
“This is a special place and it’s great to be out here helping out, but this was definitely needed.”
There is no sidewalk or shoulder for those heading north on foot or bike on Guemes Island Road toward the county park.
That’s beginning to change.
“There’s nothing but roadway and ditch,” said GIFT’s Jack Hartt. “The neighbors, the community, they wanted to have a trail that parallels the road so that walkers and bikers can get off the roadway and avoid getting run over during those times when the ferry is landing or departing.”
Volunteers from the GIFT group as well as members of the Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization (SWITMO) began construction of the trail on July 19.
Hartt said the group recently finished about 450 feet of the trail, leading people past the Guemes Island General Store.
“And people are using it,” he said. “Now we need to get engineered drawings and permits to go the rest of the way.”
Hartt, who retired as Deception Pass State Park manager in 2017, has been working with the Skagit Land Trust, Skagit County Parks and Recreation, and the community to build the trail.
It’s been a slow process. It started in 2013 when safety concerns were first brought to light, and Hartt said he got involved in 2018.
“It has taken me three years to get to this point, and we still don’t have the permits and easements to do the entire thing,” Hartt said. “But we do have permission to get started, to get the initial part of the trail in front of the store and beyond done.”
On July 19, GIFT member Lorrie Steele was busy shoveling gravel when fellow member Lu LeMieux pulled up with a tractor’s front loader full of fill. Steele said Hartt was what the project needed.
“The Skagit Land Trust told us about Jack,” Steele said. “He has been fantastic. Before, we were just kind of spinning our wheels. But he knew exactly what we needed to do and has so much enthusiasm about this project.”
The first several hundred feet of trail was a path at one time, but has since become overgrown. The volunteers spent July 19 getting that section completed and continued on with work this week.
“We are going to reconfigure that trail and make it something people can get onto as soon as they get off the ferry and get off the road and up to the store and to the north,” Hartt said. “They need to have an option to get off the roadway.”
With plans being made to put a new, larger ferry into service, the need for the trail will become even greater.
“It’s just an accident waiting to happen,” Steele said. “We are all so happy to finally see this. It has been a long time coming and it’s going to be great once it’s done.”
