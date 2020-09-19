SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Despite COVID-19 restrictions and wildfire smoke, two homes being built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity are still on schedule.
The organization, which uses a mostly volunteer workforce to build homes for those who need safe, affordable housing, is building two houses in Sedro-Woolley near two that are already completed and occupied.
While state construction restrictions paused work for more than a month, the two homes now being built are on schedule to be finished by the end of the year.
Construction coordinator Paublo Baca said the work was running ahead of schedule before COVID-19 hit. The pandemic mostly shut down work for about six weeks.
“We were way ahead of schedule, fortunately,” he said.
In coming weeks the work will include putting down flooring, installing counter and cabinet tops, and doing trim and plumbing.
That work will be done under the state’s requirements for construction work under Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, including mask-wearing, a ban on sharing tools and a strict disinfection schedule.
“Twice a day, I’ll go to high-touch areas and disinfect them,” Baca said.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Teresa Pugh said she’s impressed with how much effort has gone into trying to complete the homes despite the delay.
“They’ve worked really hard to get back on track,” she said.
Like other organizations, Habitat for Humanity has faced challenges wrought by the pandemic, Pugh said.
When construction geared up again, Habitat staff had to make sure they followed the new restrictions.
Additionally, the organization’s store in Mount Vernon closed for three months and its larger fundraisers, including a golf tournament, were canceled or curtailed. The annual auction was moved online and will end tonight.
“Anyone who owns a business, whether a nonprofit or not, understands it’s a continual challenge,” Pugh said. “But we have an amazing staff and amazing volunteers so we keep moving forward.”
She said that while COVID-19 has brought on unexpected challenges, the organization continues to plan for the future.
It recently selected two more families to team up with for future homes. They will be the 40th and 41st families to get homes in the organization’s history.
