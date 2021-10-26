“We normally have raised about $100,000,” said race director Monique Brigham. “We are at $50,000 so far this year. So we have a ways to go for our Relay for Life goal. This will hopefully be a good step forward.”
Preregistration is $15 and is currently underway. Day of race registration is $30. Each participant receives a swag bag with a medal and other goodies.
Runners will have their nerves — and their stamina — tested as they venture along the recreation area’s notoriously spooky trails, barns and outbuildings.
“This should be a howling good time,” said Dean Taylor, who helped set up the course. “Monique has done a great job as the race director and is a dedicated worker on behalf of American Cancer Society here in Skagit County.”
Taking place at night, participants need to be prepared for inky conditions — gear including glow sticks and headlamps are a must.
“We are doing our best to light the trails,” Brigham said. “But it’s going to be dark in places. I keep getting asked just how scary it is going to be? I mean, you are running in the dark on the grounds of an abandoned mental hospital.”
And the creep factor will be increased by strategically placed props and people.
“There will be a few people walking around in costume,” Brigham said. “You can expect to see the women in black, a nun, we are going all out. I mean, a night run at Northern State the day before Halloween, it has to be scary.”
Thus far, about 70 have signed up, and Brigham said she would like to see more.
“We have 150 medals and we would love to have them all gone,” she said. “This event is going to be a lot of fun.”
