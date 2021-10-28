After most Halloween events in Skagit County were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have returned this year.
In an effort to help make sure kids have a safe Halloween, the Burlington Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s just a way to do something fun for the kiddos,” said Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer.
At the event, the Burlington Police Department will have an inflatable car set up, with a real police car there also, Kramer said. Kids will be able to get glow stick necklaces and bright orange bags to help them be seen while trick or treating later that evening, he said.
Especially during the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of events where police officers can interact with the public, especially children, Kramer said.
“We’ve been trying to do more events with the community,” he said. “We need kids to feel comfortable calling us when they need our assistance.”
The event will be at the Burlington Police Department at 311 Cedar Street. For more information, call the department at 360-755-0921.
Other Halloween events throughout the county include:
n A Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday along First Street in La Conner. Participating businesses will have candy available for kids.
n Camp Korey will host a harvest drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its facility east of Lake McMurray. Families will be able to participate in games as well as trunk or treat. Participants are asked to RSVP at campercoordinator@campkorey.org.
n Trunk or Treats: Trunk or treat events will be held Saturday at the Outlet Shoppes in Burlington from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon from 3 to 5 p.m. and at Anacortes High School from 4 to 6 p.m.
n The Anacortes Public Library and Anacortes Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting story time and a haunted forest walk Saturday at Washington Park. Story time will be 5 to 6 p.m, and scarier happenings will begin at 6:30 p.m.
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce is hosting haunted town tours beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing every 45 minutes. The event encompasses a ghost walk featuring characters from the town’s past and has two endings to choose from. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host a Truck or Treat event 4 to 5 p.m. on Woodworth Street.
