HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council unanimously appointed a new member Tuesday to replace Lisa Johnson, who resigned in February.
The council voted to appoint Andrea Stoeser to the position after interviewing three candidates during the Tuesday meeting.
"I really love this town," Stoeser, who moved to Hamilton six years ago, said during her interview. "I'd love to be a part of making it a better place."
Johnson announced her resignation in a Feb. 20 email.
"I am unable to give my full attention to the position as it requires and deserves at this time," she wrote. "I have enjoyed serving the people of Hamilton."
Stoeser said she served in the military and is currently a veterinary technician.
She said the three topics she'd like to work on in town are improving traffic safety, restoring community events that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and improving communication within local government as well as within the community as a whole.
"We need to get things back on track and let the mayor be in charge of administrative things and the council be in charge of legislative things," Stoeser said.
In her first vote as a council member, Stoeser voted for a town ordinance creating the position of town police officer. Council member Tim Morrison voted against the ordinance, which passed 4-1.
"I am not in favor of this," Morrison said. "I'm not interested in opening a police department."
In February, Mayor Carla Vandiver appointed a town marshal, Andrew McKellips, with the intention of pursuing the formation of a local police department to handle emergency response and code enforcement in Hamilton.
Chase Anderson, an employee of a company owned by McKellips, has been in discussion with the town about becoming a Hamilton police officer as well.
"We want to be pillars of the community," Anderson said during the Tuesday meeting.
He said the Town Council's passage of the ordinance will allow he and McKellips to register for the state's law enforcement training academy — an expense they have agreed to pay for themselves.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Elizabeth Easterday said passage of the ordinance remains an early step toward the possibility of establishing and funding a local police department.
