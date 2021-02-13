HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton appointed a marshal this week to help shape potential changes to local emergency response and law enforcement.
Mayor Carla Vandiver appointed Andrew McKellips to the job on Tuesday, and McKellips swore an oath of office over Zoom.
McKellips, who lives in the Seattle area, said he runs a company, Iconic Global, that hires former military and police officers for jobs in security, bounty hunting and private investigations.
McKellips and Iconic Global employee Chase Anderson said they are interested in helping form — and serving as officers in — a Hamilton police department separate from Iconic Global operations.
"You guys need it and we're pretty sure we can take care of it for you," McKellips said. "We're medics, PIs, bounty hunters — everything."
Anderson said having local police would reduce emergency response times and provide enforcement of town laws.
"If I became a police officer in the town of Hamilton, I would make myself available 24/7," he said.
A common complaint in town, according to Vandiver and town staff, is that Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies currently serving Hamilton are slow to respond and unable to uphold local rules, such as about dangerous dogs.
"I've talked to several residents and they want this," Vandiver said of offering local law enforcement services.
Skagit County Sheriff Don McDermott said Hamilton receives the same level of service as unincorporated areas of the county. Calls are prioritized based on urgency.
"The duty of the sheriff is to enforce state law equally in incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county," McDermott said.
While the towns of Concrete and La Conner contract with the Sheriff's Office for enforcement of certain local laws and require certain response times, Hamilton hasn't had a contract with the county as far as McDermott and Undersheriff Chad Clark can recall.
"We have been handling police calls in Hamilton ... for as long as I know without any police contract," Clark said. "We have been contracting with the town of Concrete since the late 90s."
In Concrete, McDermott said a sergeant and six deputies work out of an East Detachment office at Concrete Town Hall.
Hamilton Town Council member Tim Morrison said he sees deputies in town regularly responding to calls and isn't convinced a local police department would be a good use of town funds.
"It just sounds like something that's going to cost us money," he said. "I don't like the idea of somebody running around enforcing petty rules."
Hamilton Town Clerk and Treasurer Beth Easterday said the costs of establishing a local police department could include salaries, training, vehicles, equipment, insurance and other costs, but that the appointment of a marshal is a very preliminary step.
She said the town will next convene a work group with the Sheriff's Office, Town Council members including one representing the local fire department, and residents. The work group will determine what role the town wants McKellips to fill, from simply enforcing town codes to helping create and operate a police department.
Easterday said the goal is to reduce crime — an issue Vandiver said early on was important to her — and to allow those such as McKellips, Anderson or others to address violations of town code, instead of letting that fall to town officials and staff.
"It's for us to try to get it cleaned up and so that it's not a lawless town," she said.
McDermott said the Sheriff's Office was surprised by Hamilton's appointment of a marshal.
"I would like to have a conversation with Hamilton about what they would like to accomplish, and as a public servant what I could do," McDermott said. "Ultimately my goal is if the mayor and the town of Hamilton want to establish a police department, we will continue to provide services until such a time that they want to take it over."
