HAMILTON — Shawnn Vincent has been sending arrows downrange in archery competitions for 12 years.
And his 12th year was his best.
The Hamilton archer placed first at USA Archery’s Target Nationals and third at its U.S. Open held over two August days in Richmond, Virginia.
While over his first 11-plus years of competition Vincent had won and placed at numerous state, regional and sectional competitions, the nationals win was the first of his career.
“I’ve been doing this awhile now, just staying the course,” he said. “But it has been a really good year, and winning that competition at the end of it just feels good.”
In winning the Target Nationals, Vincent scored a 704 out of a possible 720 on the first day of the competition and a 707 on the second day. Both were personal bests for the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“When I got to that last end, I knew as long as I didn’t screw it up, I was going to make the podium,” he said. “My goal was just to shoot six good arrows and make the podium. On that last end, I shot a 59 out of 60.”
He needed every point.
“As it turned out, I finished in a tie because the leader dropped a point,” Vincent said. “I had more X’s than he did and that was the tiebreaker. It came down to the wire and the whole last half of the round we were back and forth, back and forth. But I won in the end.”
Vincent competed in four of the five national events this year, traveling to Arizona, California, Florida and Virginia.
He amassed enough points this season to earn a No. 5 ranking and be named a Team USA alternate for the 2022 World Cup events.
“It has been my most successful year of shooting,” Vincent said. “And there looks like there may be a chance for me to shoot in at least one World Cup of the four. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Vincent continues to improve his shooting as well as upgrading his gear. He has a lengthy sponsorship list, which helps with his high-end archery-related equipment.
And he has made some life changes in regard to his physical preparation.
“Physical fitness has been a priority, and that has helped me in competitions,” Vincent said. “I’ve been working out more and watching what I eat.”
The attention to fitness has paid dividends in other aspects of his life. An avid outdoorsman, being in top physical shape helps while tracking an elk at elevation or landing a salmon.
Still, trying to keep on schedule while working full time is no easy task.
Vincent admits to practicing less than he has in the past. However, when he does practice it’s quality rather than quantity.
“It’s about getting better at practice,” Vincent said. “Time is limited, so I have to make the most of it when I get the chance.
“Now it’s about continuing to improve and moving up the podium. That’s the goal. The guys that took first and second (at the U.S. Open) are full-time archers. I am just going to keep doing what I am doing and competing at a high level.”
