Easter at the Swalander house in Hamilton is usually a family affair, with grandparents, a huge dinner, and cousins hunting for eggs in the backyard.
"It's the one holiday we host," said Vanessa Swalander.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling this annual gathering, Swalander said daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Audrey, 7, were distraught.
So in an effort to keep the holiday special for the two girls, the Swalanders built, painted and put up 42 wooden Easter egg cutouts along their street, so kids could hunt for the eggs from their cars.
Swalander said the eggs, ranging from about 6 inches tall to 2 feet, are visible from the road, so families can celebrate the holiday while abiding by social distancing rules.
Like many in the state, Swalander is spending a lot of time indoors, and dealing with changes to her day-to-day life is disorienting. By trying to provide normalcy for her daughters, she said it has helped her feel more normal.
"It helps give us a sense of purpose," she said.
And while her kids are disappointed now, she said she hopes one day they will look back on this unusual Easter fondly.
"I hope it will be, when this is all over, that they think we made the best of this," she said.
Elsewhere in the county, the Kiwanis Club of Burlington-Edison did its best to show kids that the Easter Bunny is an "essential" member of the community.
For 20 years or so, the club has sponsored an annual Easter egg hunt in Maiben Park, said club President Greg Thramer. With that event canceled, the club instead donated the 3,000 prefilled plastic eggs to be used for the event to the Burlington-Edison School District, according to its Facebook page.
"Our primary focus is helping children, so it fit with our goal," Thramer said. "Whatever they can do to make their Easter a little brighter, the eggs weren’t doing us any good so we just needed to get them out to kids."
The eggs were delivered to students Thursday with their prepackaged daily meals the district has been providing during the statewide schools closure. The district provided meals to about 850 children, said Todd Setterlund, the district’s executive director of teaching, learning and communications.
"The outpouring of support from our community has been incredible," he said. "The generous donation helped to bring much needed joy and happiness to students."
