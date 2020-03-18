HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council appointed Alyssa Boots on March 10 to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Geoff Perkins.
Boots was one of six applicants, most of whom previously had served or campaigned to serve in town government.
Council members said at the March 10 meeting that the fact Boots grew up in Hamilton and has called the town home her entire life set her apart from other candidates.
"Welcome. Alyssa Boots, you can take your seat at the table," Town Clerk Beth Easterday said after the council voted on the appointment.
Boots said her vision for the town is for it to be cleaner, safer and more unified.
"Ten years ago in Hamilton the roads were safe and everyone was pretty much like family here," she said. "There wasn't as much drug use, there wasn't people squatting, this place didn't look as bad."
Boots said she wants to see the town transform back into the community she remembers from her youth. She also said she is dedicated to community involvement.
"I'm very involved. I like to be involved in things; I help out with every event, I'm on the fire department, I help out my neighbors," Boots said.
