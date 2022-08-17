goskagit

HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton has come across $83,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding that town leaders didn’t know the town had.

New Mayor Mandy Bates told the Town Council on Tuesday that the funding awarded in 2021 was labeled incorrectly in the town’s budget, and was found only recently by new clerk treasurer Kym Eldridge.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.