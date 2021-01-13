HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council passed Tuesday the town's 2021 budget and re-hired Beth Easterday as town clerk and treasurer.
"Since you've been back you've been doing a good job and you know how to do it," Council member Alyssa Boots said following Easterday's explanation of town finances.
Council members Travis Patrick and Tim Morrison also welcomed Easterday back to her post, from which she was fired in April over disagreements with Mayor Carla Vandiver.
"Good to see you," Morrison said during the meeting held over Zoom.
Easterday said she and Vandiver have smoothed things over and worked together to iron out the town's finances after several months during which bills weren't paid and spending wasn't logged in the town's accounting system.
"Its been a bear coming back to months of accounting not put in our system," Easterday told the Skagit Valley Herald.
The Town Council passed a $689,520 budget.
Easterday said the town is in good shape after seeing more revenue in 2020 than anticipated and spending less than budgeted.
"Our banks accounts are sitting fine ... We're not overspending. I was pleasantly surprised," she said.
The 2021 budget summary written by Easterday and Vandiver states the town has no debt and continues building reserves in order to tackle capital improvement projects and handle emergencies.
"Hamilton is fortunate to be financially stable ... We need to continue the trends of containing costs within our means and pursuing grants wherever possible," the summary states.
The town is pursuing grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for emergency water line and road repair in early 2020, for which the town has an outstanding bill of $137,400 from Janicki Logging Co.
Easterday said she looks forward to helping resolve that issue and to getting town business back on track.
"I'm excited to be back. There's a lot of work to do," she said.
She and Vandiver urged town officials to consider 2021 a fresh start after a tumultuous 2020 involving disagreements between the mayor and clerk, and between the mayor and council.
"It's a new year," Vandiver said.
In an attempt to smooth future town proceedings, the council reviewed Tuesday council and mayor roles as outlined by the Municipal Research and Services Center. Easterday said town operations are generally handled by the clerk under direction of the mayor, which is informed by input and sometimes approval from the Town Council.
"She (Vandiver) is the executive branch, as mayor, and you as Town Council are the legislative branch," Easterday said. "It's not the role of the council to manage town employees or get involved in the day-to-day activities of the town."
Council members were also asked to complete training about open public meetings and ethics for local government officials, as well as obtain a copy of Roberts Rules or Order.
