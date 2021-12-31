HAMILTON — For the second consecutive year, friction between officials in the town of Hamilton has hindered town operations, including the putting together of an annual budget.
The Town Council held an emergency meeting Thursday to pass an ordinance that allows the town to use the numbers from its 2021 budget for its 2022 budget, with the expectation that amendments will be made throughout the year as new town leadership gets up to speed on the town's finances.
"We are looking to carry over the budget because of some staff changes and not having all of the information for the 2022 budget," interim Mayor Andrea Stoeser said when the idea was introduced in a Tuesday meeting. "We can carry the 2021 budget over and we can make amendments to it next year if we need to."
Stoeser, the town's mayor pro tem, assumed leadership of the town when former Mayor Carla Vandiver was disqualified from office in December.
As interim mayor, Stoeser fired town clerk and treasurer Beth Easterday and hired Leah Jones, who has long been active in town meetings, to fill the role.
"We need to have a budget in place come Jan. 1 so that we can continue as a town and pay bills," Jones said to the council.
While Easterday discussed the drafting of a 2022 budget with the council at various meetings since October, the document was not yet completed when the latest shakeup hit town hall.
With limited time to get a budget in place before the end of the year, Jones and the council turned to the 2021 document.
"I make a motion to pass a 2022 budget using 2021 data," Council member Travis Patrick said Thursday.
The $689,520 budget was passed and Stoeser said it will be revisited early in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.