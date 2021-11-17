HAMILTON — At their home in Hamilton on Wednesday, Beau Rains and his 8-year-old grandson Dylan Rickett explained how fast-rising floodwaters Monday submerged a family car, leaving only the sunroof exposed.
“Within three to four hours, it rose somewhere between 3 and 4 feet,” Rains said.
The two, along with Rickett’s grandmother, waited out the flood on the second story of their home.
While the worst of the flooding is over, cleanup is just beginning for Rains and other Hamilton residents.
It was only on Wednesday that waters receded enough to allow Rains to drive into town and pick up plumbing repair supplies. The family was still without running water or power.
Rains was busy pumping out the 5 feet of water from the first story of his home, where tools and food were stored. He said he was thankful family photos were kept on the second story.
Dylan said he recalled seeing the family’s freezer and water heater floating in the water.
The flooding also damaged a second car — a brand-new Subaru — and high winds felled trees.
“It’s going to take a year to clean this up,” Rains said.
Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver said cleanup and recovery is going to be a long process for some in the heavily impacted, riverside town.
“One of the older residents, he’s seen all the floods, and he said he’s never seen one as aggressive and damaging as this one was,” Vandiver said. “I was fortunate to get all of my most important items out, but most of the residents weren’t, so we will be focusing on them.”
With waters receding Tuesday and Wednesday, some residents who had evacuated started moving back into the south side of town. For others, the swollen river remains in their way.
“My end (of town) is still deep under water. It will be a couple more days for me before I can get home,” Vandiver said.
The American Red Cross continues to operate a shelter at the Hamilton First Baptist Church.
Rains, who is from Louisiana and has lived in Hamilton for five years, said he never expected the flooding here to be so bad.
“I’ve seen hurricanes and disasters,” he said. “This is what it looked like.”
— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel contributed to this story
