HAMILTON — Dean Vandiver was unanimously appointed Tuesday to the Hamilton Town Council.
Vandiver was one of six applicants for the position, which became open when Scott Bates stepped down in late 2019 to become chief of the town's volunteer fire department.
By the council meeting Tuesday, however, two of the six candidates had withdrawn: former Mayor Joan Cromley and recently hired water clerk Theresa Boots.
For the remaining applicants — Vandiver, Renee Barley, Patrick Benjamin and Janet Koopsen — the four council members posed a question Tuesday: What is your future vision for the town of Hamilton?
"I'd like to see the town prosper again," Vandiver said.
Each applicant discussed the need to enforce local rules, and after appointing Vandiver the council discussed the possibility of creating a code enforcement staff position.
"Everybody who applied ... you guys all have the same thing in common that you want this town to look good, you want to have town pride," Town Clerk Beth Easterday said.
Vandiver, longtime partner of new mayor Carla Vandiver, will finish the four-year term for Town Council Position 4. The term runs through 2021.
Easterday said the Skagit County Elections Department and the Municipal Research and Services Center told her there are no rules saying a couple or family members living in the same home, such as Carla and Dean Vandiver, cannot hold positions with the same local government.
"We looked into it, we had to, because I wasn't 100% sure," she said.
As a safeguard, Easterday said other council members may ask one or both of the Vandivers to recuse themselves from votes if they feel there may be a conflict of interest.
