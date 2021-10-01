HAMILTON — About six weeks ahead of the general election in which she was running unopposed, Hamilton Town Council member Alyssa Boots has resigned.
The resignation comes amid continued squabbles between elected officials in the small east Skagit County town, which has seen bouts of turmoil since Carla Vandiver became mayor in January 2020.
In an email exchange dated Sept. 23, Vandiver accused Boots of not living in Hamilton full time and demanded she resign from the Town Council.
"Since you do not reside in the limits of Hamilton you are not eligible for the position you hold," Vandiver wrote.
Boots responded by email that she does live in Hamilton but sometimes stays at her boyfriend's house outside of town. She decided to resign, though, because she didn't feel it was worth fighting Vandiver.
"Since she was elected to be the mayor she chooses to single out people all the time when she does not agree with them. ... She is taking the Town of Hamilton down a dark hole," Boots wrote.
Boots was appointed to the Town Council in March 2020 to fill a vacancy.
She is on the Nov. 2 ballot to retain her seat through 2025. Boots wrote in the election pamphlet that she is a lifelong resident and is active with the volunteer fire department.
With her resignation coming too late for ballots to be changed, Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said it will be up to the Town Council to appoint someone to the position.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Elizabeth Easterday said the town is announcing the vacancy in a local newsletter and in area newspapers, and is accepting letters of interest until Nov. 3. The Town Council may then appoint someone at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Boots isn't the only Town Council member with whom Vandiver has recently had a conflict. At the Sept. 14 council meeting, an argument ensued between Vandiver and Council member Tim Morrison.
Morrison recounted discussions over the previous year about town residents and members of the town council wanting Vandiver to be removed from office.
"The town has asked you to remove yourself and the council has asked you to remove yourself, and I'm wondering if you are willing to resign," Morrison said. "I'm just wanting to follow up on what the people of the town want. They want you gone."
Vandiver said she would not resign and fired back with accusations that Morrison does not reside in Hamilton, and stated that Morrison should resign.
Vandiver told the Skagit Valley Herald that like her official request that Boots resign, she also requested Morrison resign.
"I've asked for the resignation of the two council members that are not residents. You have to be a resident, which means there has to be a place that you live (here) full time," she said.
Morrison was appointed to the Town Council in March 2015 to fill a vacancy. He won elections in 2015 and 2019 to remain in the position.
Vandiver said she is taking action now because of repeated requests from council members and residents that she follow all rules.
"They are wanting me to follow all the rules and one of the rules is that council has to live here in order to be legit," she said. "It's not me, it's the law."
