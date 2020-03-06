HAMILTON — The town of Hamilton may appoint a new Town Council member Tuesday to fill a vacancy left by the recent resignation of Geoff Perkins.
"My personal life being what it is, I don't feel I have the time to give this position the attention that it needs," Perkins said when he announced his resignation during the council's Feb. 11 meeting.
Perkins was elected in November.
Six Hamilton residents have applied to fill the position. Most have run for office or served on the council before.
Patrick Benjamin, who challenged Perkins as a write-in candidate in November, is one of them.
He, Renee Barley and Janet Koopsen — who each applied to fill a Town Council vacancy when James "Scott" Bates resigned in December — are again in the running.
William "Billy" Fisher and former Councilmember Brian Kirkpatrick, both of whom lost elections in November, have also applied.
Those candidates are joined by one apparent first-timer, Alyssa Boots.
Town Clerk Beth Easterday said the council will interview the candidates at its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, before deliberating on whom is best suited for the job.
That method was used in January, when Dean Vandiver was appointed to the council in place of Bates.
In February, Vandiver was also appointed to serve as mayor pro tem, meaning if his longtime partner Mayor Carla Vandiver is not present to make town decisions, he is next in line.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.