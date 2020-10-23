Former National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes, a poet known for his striking visual art as well as his skill and playfulness with words, will appear online Sunday in a virtual event sponsored by the Skagit River Poetry Foundation.
The event, which will be moderated by former Washington State Poet Laureate Elizabeth Austen, will begin at 5 p.m. and last about an hour. It's free, although the foundation encourages donations.
Hayes had been slated to appear at this year's Skagit River Poetry Festival, which was originally scheduled for earlier this month. After the four-day event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hayes agreed to appear in a virtual event instead.
"That's something we're trying to do since we were postponed until it's safe to gather," said Molly McNulty, the executive director of the poetry foundation. "We're trying to bring some of the festival poets people will miss seeing. All of them said they'd be willing to do something virtually."
The author of several books of poetry, Hayes was the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation grant — sometimes known as a "genius grant" — as well as a Guggenheim Fellowship and National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship
He won the 2010 National Book Award for his collection "Lighthead," and was a finalist in 2018 for "American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin." He is a professor at New York University.
"He's a remarkable poet, but he's also a visual artist and a teacher," McNulty said. "He was at one of our previous festivals, and those folks who like to come to the festival, they'll probably remember him. He's a remarkable reader and he does remarkable poetry."
The event will be moderated by Austen, who was the state poet laureate from 2014 to 2016.
