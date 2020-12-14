SEDRO-WOOLLEY — United General Hospital District 304 is hoping to help build healthy communities one trip to the grocery store at a time.
Five years ago, the district launched its Fruit and Vegetable Prescription program, called FVRx, which provides money to individuals and families to buy produce.
"The purpose is really to connect individuals with new ways to get more fruits and vegetables into their diets," said Adele Eslinger, program coordinator for the FVRx program.
In an attempt to make healthy eating available to more people, participants in the program receive $30 per person per household each month to be used on fresh produce, Eslinger said.
Those vouchers can be spent at places such as the Mount Vernon Red Apple or Concrete Market Fresh, local farmers markets or Viva Farms' community supported agriculture (CSA) program.
Along with the vouchers comes nutrition education and information about other organizations in the community that can help people work toward a healthy and active life, Eslinger said.
While the program has traditionally been a six-month program, a $374,473 Gus Shumacher Nutrition Incentive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing the district, in partnership with SeaMar and PeaceHealth, to extend the program year-round.
"A yearlong program really allows people to experiment more to find how best to incorporate fruits and veggies into their diets," Eslinger said.
The increased funding will also allow some participants to participate in other education opportunities, such as cooking classes, she said.
While the program previously was aimed at those with health conditions such as diabetes — diseases that can be prevented or reversed with the help of a healthy diet — the grant allows the program to serve a larger group of people, many of whom are at risk of developing such health conditions, Eslinger said.
"What we put in our bodies is super important for how we experience the world," Eslinger said. "Whatever we're eating, our bodies process. That affects our health."
She said aside from the health benefits, some participants reported feeling as if they had more energy and were more positive and experiencing a better quality of life.
"I think there's a lot of positive emotions that happen as we work with community members to take care of their health," Eslinger said.
The new grant provides funding through 2022, Eslinger said. If the program fills up for 2021, those interested can be put on a wait list.
The district is accepting applications. Those interested may call Eslinger at 360-854-7177 or email her at adele.eslinger@unitedgeneral.org. Applications can also be submitted surveymonkey.com/r/SkagitFVRx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.